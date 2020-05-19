Texas reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases

The Texas Department of Health reported Saturday that there are more than 47,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state, with over 1,800 new cases reported Saturday, as the state ramps up testing in areas that it has declared high risk. It’s the largest single-day increase in confirmed cases in Texas since the pandemic began.
There were 33 additional deaths reported Saturday, bringing the total number of fatalities in the Lone Star State to 1,305.
Meanwhile, Texas is moving forward with plans to reopen. On Monday, gyms can open with 25% capacity, and they must space equipment and provide cleaning products throughout the gym, CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV reports. Nonessential manufacturing and work offices can reopen with 25% capacity as well.
Currently, the largest number of cases have been reported in the state’s two largest counties: Dallas County and Harris County, which includes the city of Houston. Potter County, which includes the city of Amarillo in the Texas Panhandle, accounts for more than 2,100 of the state’s cases. There are more than 600 confirmed cases in neighboring Randall County.
More than 700 cases were reported Friday in the Amarillo region, which includes Potter County and Randall County, where meatpacking plants have been targeted for increased testing. Governor Greg Abbott said in a press release Saturday that on May 4, he had deployed a Surge Response Team to Amarillo consisting of medical workers and the Texas National Guard to test the meatpacking facilities.
“These teams conducted a site survey of high-risk areas to begin testing employees in meat packing facilities,” Abbott said in the release. “Today, Texas is seeing the results of those tests and will continue to see these results in targeted areas over the next two weeks.”
Abbott noted that as the Lone Star State bolsters its testing ability, there will be an increase in positive tests, especially as results come in from high-risk facilities such as meatpacking plants, nursing homes and jails.
According to Abbott, there are 516 hospital beds available in the Amarillo region and 236 surge beds available. There are 110 ventilators available, with the capacity to send more to the region.
Source: CBS News
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Australian man fined for rescuing whale from sea nets
An Australian man who acted on.
-
Ten arrested for illegal fishing in Cozumel, Quintana Roo
Agents of the Mexican Navy report.
-
Dangerous armed man detained in Mérida
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (May 19, 2020).- After.
-
Authorities report 5 deaths from Covid-19 in San Benito and Lucas de Gálvez markets
MÉRIDA, Yucatán (May 19, 2020).- After.
-
Mexican drug trafficker extradited to the U.S. from Uruguay
Gerardo González Valencia, a high-ranking member.
-
Cecilia Patron warns of a “very serious” setback in the energy sector
Yucatecan federal representative Cecilia Patrón Laviada.
-
Six dead for drinking tainted alcohol in Mérida
A group of friends in Mérida’s.
-
After AMLO claimed they had tamed the pandemic, infections tripled
From April 26 to May 18,.
-
Mérida is in search of space for a mural to pay homage to real life heroes
MÉRIDA.- In order to pay tribute.
-
“CFE has lost control over its staff” – Business Coordinating Council
The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) has.
Leave a Comment