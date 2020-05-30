Teenager overcomes COVID and is discharged from O’Horan Hospital

Mérida, Yucatán (May 29, 2020).- After remaining under comprehensive care, the patient identified as F. G., 13 years old, was finally discharged on Friday afternoon from the General Hospital “Dr. Agustín O’Horán ”, where she was teated for Covid-19, informed the hospital director, Marco Antonio Cetina Cámara.
The official noted that the young woman, originally from Villahermosa, Tabasco, and a resident of Mérida, had a satisfactory clinical evolution after being admitted on May 14th.
The hospital director recognized the excellent work of the entire Covid-Pediatrics area, and the multidisciplinary team of professionals in medicine, nursing, assistants, residents, administration, social work, laboratory, x-ray, and engineering staff.
In that sense, he thanked the efforts made by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and the head of the Ministry of Health (SSY), Mauricio Sauri Vivas, to guarantee the health of the medical personnel, through personal protective equipment to carry out their work properly.
Finally, Cetina Cámara expressed that this a reason for joy and motivation for the entire hospital staff, which has given its maximum effort, dedication, and commitment to safeguarding the health of patients.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
With a car caravan, people in Mérida demand AMLO’s resignation (VIDEO)
The protest was called for this.
-
A hurricane could impact Yucatan this year, UADY experts predict
Yucatan has never been exempt from.
-
Fuel theft in Mexico unstoppable
Pemex reported a 122% increase in.
-
Booze is back
“If people do not behave, we’ll.
-
Authorities from Dujiangyan, China donate 10,000 mouth covers to the municipality of Dzidzantún
MÉRIDA, Yucatan.- The Chinese Association of.
-
Elderly women in Yucatan stand alone against COVID-19
Yucatan is among the states in.
-
Illegal beer sale reported in Progreso
PROGRESO, YUCATAN (May 29, 2020).- Beer.
-
Another owl is killed in Yucatán
Through social networks, the Santa María.
-
Cancun offering free hotels, meals, and theme park entry to travelers
Cancun is to offer tourists hotel.
-
Five Yucatecan legislators will donate their salaries to create a Support Fund
“In attention to the economic needs.
Leave a Comment