Teenager overcomes COVID and is discharged from O’Horan Hospital

Mérida, Yucatán (May 29, 2020).- After remaining under comprehensive care, the patient identified as F. G., 13 years old, was finally discharged on Friday afternoon from the General Hospital “Dr. Agustín O’Horán ”, where she was teated for Covid-19, informed the hospital director, Marco Antonio Cetina Cámara.

The official noted that the young woman, originally from Villahermosa, Tabasco, and a resident of Mérida, had a satisfactory clinical evolution after being admitted on May 14th.

The hospital director recognized the excellent work of the entire ​​Covid-Pediatrics area, and the multidisciplinary team of professionals in medicine, nursing, assistants, residents, administration, social work, laboratory, x-ray, and engineering staff.

In that sense, he thanked the efforts made by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and the head of the Ministry of Health (SSY), Mauricio Sauri Vivas, to guarantee the health of the medical personnel, through personal protective equipment to carry out their work properly.

Finally, Cetina Cámara expressed that this a reason for joy and motivation for the entire hospital staff, which has given its maximum effort, dedication, and commitment to safeguarding the health of patients.

The Yucatan Times

