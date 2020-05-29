Tacos de Canasta considered for the James Beard Awards

El Universal (May 27, 2020).- Netflix created a series called “Taco Chronicles.” It delves into the world of tacos and explores the wide variety of tacos Mexico has to offer: tacos de carnitas, barbecue tacos, tacos de canasta, and tacos al pastor.
This year, the series was awarded a prestigious award! The James Beard Foundation announced the episode on tacos de canasta won an award on the Television Program, on Location category.
¡Tacos! ¡Los tacos de canasta, tacos!— Netflix Latinoamérica (@NetflixLAT) May 27, 2020
El episodio ‘Canasta’ de la serie ‘Las crónicas del taco’, ganador en la categoría Programa en locación en The 2020 James Beard Media Awards. 🌮❤️🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/XQlgWV62Oe
Tacos de canasta are filled with beans or stews and then steamed. The final touch is a green salsa. They are found all over Mexico City.
The star of the episode is a muxe woman know as “Lady Tacos de Canasta.” She hails from Oaxaca but delights Mexico City with her delicious tacos.
About the James Beard Awards
James Beard was an acclaimed chef, cookbook author, teacher, and television personality.
The James Beard Foundation is an NGO whose mission is to “celebrate, nurture, and honor chefs and other leaders making America’s food culture more delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyone.”
In 1990 the James Beard Foundation established the James Beard Foundation Awards for excellence in the food and beverage and related industries.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
