Suspected tainted alcohol distributor is arrested in Acanceh, Yucatan

ACANCEH, YUCATAN (May 11, 2020) .- After the death of six people, in the municipality of Acanceh from ingesting tainted alcohol, the State Investigative Police (PEI), arrested on Monday May 11th the person allegedly responsible for selling the drink to the victims.
According to reports, several people showed up in serious condition at the Social Security clinic after meeting in a workshop to drink clandestine alcohol.
According to the medical report, they were poisoned with the alcohol they drank, which was allegedly adulterated. In addition to another group at the Petectunich community in the same municipality.
Collected data indicates that the person who clandestinely sells adulterated alcohol, identified as “Martín”, would be the main distributor of the tainted liquor in Acanceh and surrounding communities, along with an accomplice, who has already died fro drinking the aforementioned alcohol.
The subject will have to respond for the death of six people, two from the municipal seat of Acanceh and four from Petectunich.
The Acanceh Municipal Police have seized three liters of the deadly alcohol, so that forensic chemists can study it and see the substances it contained.
The adulterated alcohol distributor was arrested in Acanceh, after he was found by officers of the State Investigative Police.
The deceased bought at 70 pesos a liter of the adulterated liquor, which ingestion caused the victimms blindness, vomiting, foam secretion from the mouth and stomach pain.
It was made known that a man was detained as a suspect in the distribution of adulterated alcohol. Personnel from the Físcalía transferred him to the headquarters of the agency in the Yucatan capital.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
