State Government equips more ambulances for a better service to COVID patients-19

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (May 26, 2020).- The State Government continues to equip the ambulances of the Ministry of Health of Yucatan (SSY) with ventilators, oxygen tanks and insulating capsules, instruments for a simpler and safer transfer of patients with Coronavirus who present respiratory problems.

By order of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, 11 ventilators, 24 oxygen tanks and 12 insulating capsules were delivered, equipment that will facilitate the work of ambulatory personnel during the transportation of COVID-19 patients.

With these instruments, patients who need assisted ventilation can be safely transported, without the mobilization affecting their treatment, or putting their health or that of the personnel in charge at risk.

Ambulatory ventilators improve the quality and experience of the patient’s transfer because they provide high-performance ventilation according to the specific parameters required by each patient, which also speeds up the actions of paramedics. In addition, it can be used in both adult and pediatric patients, since it adapts to the needs and size of the person.

They are made of plastic and textile materials, in addition to being operated by an electrical controller that creates a vacuum inside the capsule, protecting other people if the patient coughs or sneezes, preventing the spread of particles in the patient’s saliva.

The oxygen tanks are portable cylinders with capacity of 680 liters and have a regulator for oxygen therapy, and a flow capacity of 0.25 to 15 liters per minute.

The equipment complements the distribution of 110 ventilators and 69 vital sign monitors that the State Government acquired in advance to strengthen the medical infrastucture of Yucatan public hospitals.

These instruments were obtained in order to provide timely attention to Yucatecans who present complications from COVID-19.

All the equipment and materials that the State Government is acquiring are authorized by the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), the government agency responsible for all actions in the field of sanitary regulation, control and promotion of products, establishments and industrial activity.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments