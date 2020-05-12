Southwest and American Airlines announce flights to Mexico as of June 7th

Southwest and American Airlines are slowly making a return to international travel. The airlines are some of the first to make the shift back to international operations since the coronavirus pandemic disrupted most flights outside of the United States.
In a service update on Southwest’s website, the carrier announced its services to Cancun, Mexico (from Houston, Denver, and Baltimore/Washington); San Jose del Cabo/Los Cabos, Mexico (from Houston and Denver); Havana, Cuba (from Tampa); Montego Bay, Jamaica (from Baltimore/Washington and Orlando); and Nassau, Bahamas (from Baltimore/Washington) are set to return on June 7. The airline planned on staggering the services starting on May 21 but decided to push them all back to June.
A little further down the road, Southwest plans to resume services at Phoenix International on October 8 to San Jose del Cabo/Los Cabos, Mexico, and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. For now, all other international destinations remain suspended until October 30.
American Airlines already relaunched its Dallas-Fort Worth to Madrid flight aboard a Boeing 787 on Thursday, making it the first U.S. carrier to return to Spain in weeks, according to The Dallas Morning News. American has been operating flights to Mexico City, London, and Tokyo during the pandemic. Flights from Dallas to Amsterdam and Frankfurt are scheduled for June 4, and flights to Dublin, TokyoTokyo-Haneda, Seoul, Lima and Sao Paulo are planned for July 7.
Although international flights are starting to return, The Department of State still advises Americans to avoid international travel to areas that have a Global Level 4 “Do Not Travel” health advisory.
Source: https://www.housebeautiful.com/
Comments
