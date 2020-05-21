Son of Mexican ex-president Luis Echeverria kills himself

Cuernavaca, Morelos (AFP) – A son of Mexico’s former president Luis Echeverria Alvarez, who governed in the 1970s with an iron fist, has killed himself, authorities said Tuesday.
Alvaro Echeverria Zuno, 71, died on Tuesday May 19th, at his home in the state of Morelos, south of Mexico City, the local prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
Former president Echeverria, 98, led the country from 1970-1976 and is considered the main person responsible for Mexico’s “dirty war”, which featured the targeted assassinations and forced disappearance of students, leftist activists and guerrillas by government agents.
The worst massacres in modern Mexican history took place in October 1968 — 10 days before the opening of the Olympic Games in Mexico City — when ex-president Echeverria was interior minister in the government of Gustavo Diaz Ordaz (1964-1970).
Hundreds of unarmed students and demonstrators — the exact number is still unknown — were slaughtered when soldiers and undercover agents opened fire on protesters at a plaza in the Mexico City neighborhood of Tlatelolco.
In 2006 Echevarria faced genocide charges, but given his age was granted home prison and eventually given conditional freedom.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
AMLO orders to investigate company allegedly tied to Peña Nieto’s family
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President.
-
Despite outbreak peak, drug gang violence continues in Mexico
(AP) — Homicides in Mexico dropped.
-
Cancun to launch 2X1 Special
Cancun has taken the example of.
-
A record number of deaths in one day by Covid-19 in Mexico
José Luis Alomía, Director of Epidemiology.
-
COVID-19 in the American Continet
(Efe/Reuters/Agencies) – The American continent is.
-
Quintana Roo to issue Health Guidelines for the reopening of tourism industry
As part of the work he.
-
4 year-old girl tests positive for COVID-19 in Ticul, Yucatan
In the municipality of Ticul, Yucatan,.
-
Zepeda Patterson’s harsh editorial about AMLO in El Pais.
On April 22, AMLO said that.
-
Yucatecan Hotels prepare to reopen with ‘Covid-19 Free’ certification
The Yucatan hotel sector will reopen.
-
State Government equips public hospitals with cutting-edge technology
The State Government continues to strengthen.
Leave a Comment