Seven out of ten Mexicans say the country is not ready to ease restrictions

PVDN (May 28, 2020).- Seven out of ten Mexicans have stated that they would prefer to continue the government’s stay at home orders that are set to expire on Monday. Many believe there will be a resurgence of COVID-19 infections and their health would be at risk.

According to a survey conducted on May 22 and 23 by El Financiero, 64% of the population would rather stay at home, against 34% who prefer to return to lead normal lives and another 1% said they did not know what was best.

This response has not changed with respect to the data from two weeks ago, which only had one point of difference from the current poll.

69% of people believe a resurgence of COVID-19 will happen if the economy reactivates in the next few days, while only 27% said no and 4% reported not knowing.

Those two-thirds of the population indicated that more restrictions should be put in place, such as quarantine, not leaving home, and continuing to suspend activities to avoid the outbreak of infections.

The number of people who believe that we have passed the stage of community transmission of COVID-19 increased with more people believing Mexico has passed the peak of contagion, although increases in new cases continue to grow each day.

From May 9 to 23, this belief increased from 35% to 41%, showing an advance of 6 points in just two weeks.

The idea that Mexico has decreased the number of infections and therefore is overcoming the disease had a slight change, going from 19% to 18%.

However, the perception of the public that the government has things under control decreased, on April 18, 56% believed the government had a handle on the pandemic, now only 44% believe the government is in control.

The opinion of whether the situation was out of control increased from 39% to 52% during the same period. Only 4% said they did not know anything about it.

The survey also shows that 61% of Mexicans believe China has done a very good job at controlling COVID-19, and ranked Brazil as the country that did the poorest job at controlling the virus with 26%.

