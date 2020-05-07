San Isidro Labrador festivity in Panabá, Yucatán takes place behind closed doors

Panabá, Yucatán (May 7, 2020) .- On Wednesday May 6th, the descent of San Isidro Labrador in the town of Panabá, Yucatán, was made only with the presence of the parish priest of the community, the mayor of Panabá and some other priests and catechists.
This year sadly the faithful devotees to San Isidro could not accompany the image to its descent to start the festivities in its honor, which should begin on May 10 with the traditional festivity.
Musicians sang various songs to the saint from the door of the temple, respecting the healthy distance.The Yucatan Times
Newroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
President Trump says wearing a face mask would make him look ridiculous
Trump tells allies his wearing a.
-
Fears grow as coronavirus bears down on Mexico City
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A hand-washing.
-
Mexico’s beer shortage has led to an emerging black market
Life under quarantine has required varying.
-
New evidence suggests the coronavirus was likely spreading in the US and France as early as December
New evidence suggests that the coronavirus was.
-
Playa del Carmen restricts the movement of people and vehicles
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Quintana Roo.- Laura.
-
Campeche registers 30 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours
The State Health Secretariat reports that.
-
The best way to strengthen your immune system is to sleep more than 7 hours (specialist)
A good night sleep strengthens the.
-
AMLO rejects CCE proposal to acquire public debt
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador rejected.
-
The Supreme Court annuls permit for solar and wind farm in northern Yucatan
A cyanide production plant and a.
-
Federal government denounces “infodemic” on social networks
Looking in the dictionary, the word.
Leave a Comment