San Isidro Labrador festivity in Panabá, Yucatán takes place behind closed doors

Panabá, Yucatán (May 7, 2020) .- On Wednesday May 6th, the descent of San Isidro Labrador in the town of Panabá, Yucatán, was made only with the presence of the parish priest of the community, the mayor of Panabá and some other priests and catechists.

This year sadly the faithful devotees to San Isidro could not accompany the image to its descent to start the festivities in its honor, which should begin on May 10 with the traditional festivity.

Musicians sang various songs to the saint from the door of the temple, respecting the healthy distance.







