Salaries in Campeche are higher than in Yucatan and Quintana Roo (IMSS)

Starting in 2020 the daily salary associated with insured workers in the IMSS of Yucatan was 316 pesos a day, which places it in nine place among the lowest.
Women in Yucatan earn 311.89 pesos, while men make 318.70 pesos a day. The average monthly daily salary amounts to 9,487.5 pesos.
Information from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) indicates that the monthly and annual growth in the state salary was 4.01 and 4.91, in each period, percentages below the average.
The income of the workers from Quintana Roo associated with social security have a difference of 55.98 pesos per day against the average.
The states that reported the highest wages are: CDMX (463.71); Campeche (420.83); Querétaro (417.63); Nuevo León (407.86), and Baja California (388.35 pesos daily).
On the contrary, the entities with the lowest salaries are: Sinaloa (270.13); Quintana Roo (279.24); Nayarit (283.50); Durango (291.45), and Oaxaca (298.78 pesos a day).
|Daily Salary Associated with Insured Workers in the IMSS by Federal Entity
|(Pesos per day)
|Var%
|Var%
|Entity
|Salary
|Monthly
|Annual
|National Total
|372.23
|5.05
|6.93
|Aguascalientes
|352.63
|5.56
|7.58
|Baja California
|388.35
|9.26
|13.03
|Baja California Sur
|336.76
|5.56
|5.21
|Campeche
|420.83
|4.59
|5.79
|Coahuila
|376.54
|5.10
|9.32
|Colima
|310.60
|4.74
|5.98
|Chiapas
|318.67
|5.18
|4.50
|Chihuahua
|365.15
|6.27
|11.26
|federal District
|463.71
|4.38
|5.31
|Durango
|291.45
|4.77
|4.88
|Guanajuato
|319.31
|4.92
|7.96
|Warrior
|309.38
|8.21
|7.11
|gentleman
|323.19
|5.62
|7.08
|Jalisco
|361.82
|4.16
|5.66
|Mexico
|362.44
|6.09
|6.94
|Michoacán
|310.26
|4.69
|5.68
|Morelos
|358.45
|5.92
|3.97
|Nayarit
|283.50
|6.86
|3.91
|New Lion
|407.86
|2.70
|6.57
|Oaxaca
|298.78
|5.97
|5.69
|Puebla
|332.30
|4.02
|5.32
|Queretaro
|417.63
|3.63
|7.29
|Quintana Roo
|279.24
|6.13
|8.41
|San Luis Potosi
|370.19
|3.03
|8.28
|Sinaloa
|270.13
|5.06
|5.59
|Sonora
|328.28
|6.01
|9.01
|Tabasco
|319.14
|5.83
|7.67
|Tamaulipas
|361.18
|7.01
|11.74
|Tlaxcala
|317.56
|6.82
|4.65
|Veracruz
|381.40
|8.89
|5.75
|Yucatan
|316.25
|4.01
|4.91
|Zacatecas
|337.05
|3.10
|6.38
|Source: Inegi
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Pandemic “sinks” cruise tourism in Quintana Roo
The reactivation of the cruise industry.
-
Mexico reports 65,856 coronavirus cases, 7,179 deaths
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican health.
-
Scary encounters with crocs and alligators in Quintana Roo (VIDEOS)
Scuba diving takes the lucky few.
-
Reopening in Yucatan will have to be slower than expected (CCE)
The Business Coordinating Council (CCE) of.
-
Surveillance between Mexico and Belize is reinforced to avoid more infections
BELIZE (May 23, 2020).- Belizean authorities.
-
“Wind and solar plants must pay the CFE for the backup” Manuel Bartlett
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Private renewable.
-
Brazil jumps to world No. 2 in coronavirus cases, behind the U.S. (VIDEO)
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil.
-
Mexican border cities are afraid the virus is coming from the U.S.
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Adrián Alonso.
-
Government video promoting poverty as a way of life circulates on social networks – Government says its not theirs.
Government video promoting poverty circulates on.
-
The covid 19 curve does not yield in Yucatan
Yesterday, Yucatan registered 6 deaths and.
Leave a Comment