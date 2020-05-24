  • Campeche,
    • Salaries in Campeche are higher than in Yucatan and Quintana Roo (IMSS)

    By on May 24, 2020

    Starting in 2020 the daily salary associated with insured workers in the IMSS of Yucatan was 316 pesos a day, which places it in nine place among the lowest.

    Women in Yucatan earn 311.89 pesos, while men make 318.70 pesos a day. The average monthly daily salary amounts to 9,487.5 pesos.

    Information from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) indicates that the monthly and annual growth in the state salary was 4.01 and 4.91, in each period, percentages below the average.

    The income of the workers from Quintana Roo associated with social security have a difference of 55.98 pesos per day against the average.

    The states that reported the highest wages are: CDMX (463.71)Campeche (420.83)Querétaro (417.63); Nuevo León (407.86), and Baja California (388.35 pesos daily).

    On the contrary, the entities with the lowest salaries are: Sinaloa (270.13)Quintana Roo (279.24)Nayarit (283.50)Durango (291.45), and Oaxaca (298.78 pesos a day).

    Daily Salary Associated with Insured Workers in the IMSS by Federal Entity
    (Pesos per day) Var%Var%
    EntitySalaryMonthlyAnnual
    National Total372.235.056.93
    Aguascalientes352.635.567.58
    Baja California388.359.2613.03
    Baja California Sur336.765.565.21
    Campeche420.834.595.79
    Coahuila376.545.109.32
    Colima310.604.745.98
    Chiapas318.675.184.50
    Chihuahua365.156.2711.26
    federal District463.714.385.31
    Durango291.454.774.88
    Guanajuato319.314.927.96
    Warrior309.388.217.11
    gentleman323.195.627.08
    Jalisco361.824.165.66
    Mexico362.446.096.94
    Michoacán310.264.695.68
    Morelos358.455.923.97
    Nayarit283.506.863.91
    New Lion407.862.706.57
    Oaxaca298.785.975.69
    Puebla332.304.025.32
    Queretaro417.633.637.29
    Quintana Roo279.246.138.41
    San Luis Potosi370.193.038.28
    Sinaloa270.135.065.59
    Sonora328.286.019.01
    Tabasco319.145.837.67
    Tamaulipas361.187.0111.74
    Tlaxcala317.566.824.65
    Veracruz381.408.895.75
    Yucatan316.254.014.91
    Zacatecas337.053.106.38
    Source: Inegi
    Source: unionyucatan.mx

