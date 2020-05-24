Salaries in Campeche are higher than in Yucatan and Quintana Roo (IMSS)

Starting in 2020 the daily salary associated with insured workers in the IMSS of Yucatan was 316 pesos a day, which places it in nine place among the lowest.

Women in Yucatan earn 311.89 pesos, while men make 318.70 pesos a day. The average monthly daily salary amounts to 9,487.5 pesos.

Information from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) indicates that the monthly and annual growth in the state salary was 4.01 and 4.91, in each period, percentages below the average.

The income of the workers from Quintana Roo associated with social security have a difference of 55.98 pesos per day against the average.

The states that reported the highest wages are: CDMX (463.71); Campeche (420.83); Querétaro (417.63); Nuevo León (407.86), and Baja California (388.35 pesos daily).

On the contrary, the entities with the lowest salaries are: Sinaloa (270.13); Quintana Roo (279.24); Nayarit (283.50); Durango (291.45), and Oaxaca (298.78 pesos a day).

Daily Salary Associated with Insured Workers in the IMSS by Federal Entity (Pesos per day) Var% Var% Entity Salary Monthly Annual National Total 372.23 5.05 6.93 Aguascalientes 352.63 5.56 7.58 Baja California 388.35 9.26 13.03 Baja California Sur 336.76 5.56 5.21 Campeche 420.83 4.59 5.79 Coahuila 376.54 5.10 9.32 Colima 310.60 4.74 5.98 Chiapas 318.67 5.18 4.50 Chihuahua 365.15 6.27 11.26 federal District 463.71 4.38 5.31 Durango 291.45 4.77 4.88 Guanajuato 319.31 4.92 7.96 Warrior 309.38 8.21 7.11 gentleman 323.19 5.62 7.08 Jalisco 361.82 4.16 5.66 Mexico 362.44 6.09 6.94 Michoacán 310.26 4.69 5.68 Morelos 358.45 5.92 3.97 Nayarit 283.50 6.86 3.91 New Lion 407.86 2.70 6.57 Oaxaca 298.78 5.97 5.69 Puebla 332.30 4.02 5.32 Queretaro 417.63 3.63 7.29 Quintana Roo 279.24 6.13 8.41 San Luis Potosi 370.19 3.03 8.28 Sinaloa 270.13 5.06 5.59 Sonora 328.28 6.01 9.01 Tabasco 319.14 5.83 7.67 Tamaulipas 361.18 7.01 11.74 Tlaxcala 317.56 6.82 4.65 Veracruz 381.40 8.89 5.75 Yucatan 316.25 4.01 4.91 Zacatecas 337.05 3.10 6.38 Source: Inegi Source: unionyucatan.mx

