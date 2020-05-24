Reopening in Yucatan will have to be slower than expected (CCE)

The Business Coordinating Council (CCE) of Yucatan warned that with the rejection of the loan to the Executive, that was going to generate thousands of jobs, the economic reactivation of the state will be slower, since the requested resource was intended to be used for infrastructure works, which would generate thousands of jobs and dynamize the supply of the companies through the projects that the state was planning to carry out.

In this situation, the local business chambers request the state government to allow businesses to open from June 1, they need to open, many of them are on the verge of bankruptcy and the possible loss of thousands of jobs and many others already went broke, and they will not be able to operate ever again.

This request to open businesses, considered as non-essential, will be in accordance with regulations and complying with all sanitary measures dictated by the federal, state and municipal health authorities, always favoring the well-being of workers and consumers.

We urge society to continue taking care of their own health and their families’, always respecting the sanitary measures in order to overome this situation and be able to move forward into the so-called ” new normal.

The fact that businesses are ready to reopen does not mean that the contagion problem is over, on the contrary, we will have to take care of ourselves more than ever and learn to live with this virus for the next few months.

Press release issued by the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) of Yucatan

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







