Remembering the good times at MEL!

As we remain closed, we hold on to the good memories we created in the library in the past few months. MEL is so much more than a library, it is its volunteers, its patrons, its people. . .

We miss our Storytime Saturdays, our monthly MEL Nights, seeing you all enjoy our new patio and meeting at MEL to spend a good time with your friends. We will come out of this stronger than ever and we will for sure enjoy every second spent in our favorite place:

For now, let’s continue taking care of each other by staying home and following recommendations from State authorities. We know it is not easy but it is in our hands to flatten the curve. We can do this!

If you follow us on Facebook, we hope you are enjoying the weekly trivia quizzes and activities we’re posting there. If you are not on Facebook, you can also check our Youtube Channel where all activities are being posted as well.

The library is gratefully accepting donations via Paypal. If you’d like to make a donation to help us keep the library going, please click on the following button:

This is a message from the Mérida English Library.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments