Rapist sentenced to 6 years in prison in Yucatan

A Yucatan judge sentenced the person responsible for the sexual abuse of a minor to six years in prison.

The Control Judge of the First Judicial District of the State of the Accusatory and Oral Criminal System of Yucatan, Luis Edwin Mugarte, issued a conviction as a material and direct perpetrator of the crime of sexual abuse.

The judge made this determination in a session held at the Oral Justice Center of Mérida (CJOM), through an abbreviated procedure, pointing out the events that occurred last October 2019.

At the aforementioned hearing held in room 2 of the Oral Justice Center of Mérida, representatives of the State Prosecutor’s Office exposed the accusation based on the events that occurred on October 17, 2019.

It was pointed out that between 11:15 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. that day, a male person under deception took the minor victim to his premises, where he sexually abused the child.

It was stated that without the purpose of reaching intercourse, he carried out lewd acts against the victim, and the events occurred in the Villas Mérida neighborhood of Ciudad Industrial.

At the request of the representatives of the State Prosecutor’s Office, the control judge declared the accused criminally liable and imposed a 6-year-6-month prison sentence on him, for sexually abusing a minor.

The sentenced will have to pay a fine of 400 times the Unit of Measure and Update in force at the time of the facts, equivalent to the amount of $33,796.00 pesos.

He was publicly admonished, his political rights were suspended, he was denied substitute prison benefits, and prohibited from approaching the victim directly and indirectly, as well as at the minor’s home, within a distance of 50 meters for a term of 3 years after completing his sentence.

The perpetrator will have to undergo psychological treatment too.

