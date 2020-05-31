Protest against AMLO is replicated all around the country.

During the highest number of COVID-19 infections, Mexicans protested in several cities against President López Obrador.
MEXICO – (Times Media Mexico) – The car caravan against AMLO brought together thousands of Mexicans in 125 cities despite the country is still being immersed in the health contingency. Citizens demonstrated throughout the country against AMLO.
Honking and shouting, demonstrators passed in front of Mexico City National Palace, the Monumento a la Patria in Mérida, others in Cancún or Monterrey. The phenomenon of the protest was repeated throughout the country. The message is the same, people are against to what they call, “the almost “communist” policies of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
This protest happened in the middle of the strategy to stop the epidemic of COVID-19, and was carried out with cars so demonstrators would have less risk of contagion in a country that has reached 87,512 positive infections and 9,779 deaths, so the protesters drove around in their vehicles with their demands.
Through social networks, critics identified themselves with the label #AMLOVeteYa. Some people explained their rejection in creative ways such as this Twitter user.
Les exigimos así / Para no terminar así pic.twitter.com/hfX4bNWveS— El Simón Simonazo (@Malhabitual) May 31, 2020
Some of the cities where the protests were replicated were Morelia, Puebla, Querétaro, Guadalajara, León, Cuernavaca, Torreón, Chihuahua, Acapulco, Aguascalientes, Cancún, Ciudad Juárez, Ciudad de México, Chihuahua, Culiacán, León, Mérida, Oaxaca, Tampico, Tijuana, Xalapa, Mazatlán, Zacatecas among others. Throughout banners were placed with the legend “AMLO no eres bienvenido”. -AMLO you are not welcome-.
Threats from pro-AMLO users began to flood Facebook and Twitter to scare those in favor of the demonstration. In Mérida, one Facebook user even placed the photo of another Facebook user’s son and wrote: “this individual forgets about his descendency and karma can catch up with him very soon.” (SIC)
The situation in Mexico, between those in favor of López Obrador’s policies and those against them, is becoming more pronounced every day.
On both sides there is less tolerance, which is a social time bomb. Mexico now is a country with fewer jobs, more poverty, more violence, more people infected and killed by COVID-19, but above all, a country with a president who has made his mission to exacerbate the confrontational mood among Mexicans.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Wave of anger shatters cities across the USA
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Americans began cleaning.
-
Mayan beekeepers vs. Monsanto and AMLO’s Train
The company’s illegal agro-industrial practices and.
-
Merida man lives three days with his dead friend on a hammock
Merida Yucatan; (March 27, 2020) .-.
-
Thunderstorm in northern Yucatan ignites house fire in Progreso
Progreso, Yucatan (May 30, 2020) .-.
-
Teenager overcomes COVID and is discharged from O’Horan Hospital
Mérida, Yucatán (May 29, 2020).- After.
-
With a car caravan, people in Mérida demand AMLO’s resignation (VIDEO)
The protest was called for this.
-
A hurricane could impact Yucatan this year, UADY experts predict
Yucatan has never been exempt from.
-
Fuel theft in Mexico unstoppable
Pemex reported a 122% increase in.
-
Booze is back
“If people do not behave, we’ll.
-
Authorities from Dujiangyan, China donate 10,000 mouth covers to the municipality of Dzidzantún
MÉRIDA, Yucatan.- The Chinese Association of.
Leave a Comment