Progreso man dies after drinking antibacterial gel for 20 consecutive days

PROGRESO, Yucatan (May 22, 2020) .- Ángel M., 49 years old, passed away on Thursday May 21, at the O’Horán hospital, because he drank antibacterial gel mixed with soda for 20 consecutive days.

He lived in a house on Calle 82 (between 39 and 41), near the exit to the Progreso-Merida highway.

On Thursday morning, he began to scream in pain and his relatives called the municipal paramedics, who suspected that the discomfort was due to consuming adulterated liquor, but the patient told them that he drank ethanol, he did not specify the amount or what kind.

He was taken to the Health Center with Extended Services in this port, but due to his seriousness, he was transferred to the Agustín O’Horán hospital in Mérida.

His relatives indicated in the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) of the Prosecutor’s Office that Ángel M. consumed antibacterial gel with soda for 20 consecutive days.

Finally, the patient died on Thursday night.

The case joins the two residents of Chuburná Puerto who died the day Tuesday from drinking adulterated liquor; in addition to other nine people hospitalized for the same reason, and 16 more that passed away in other parts of the state for consuming clandestine liquor.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments