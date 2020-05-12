Progreso man arrested for sexual abuse

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN, (March 12, 2020).- At a hearing held at the Oral Justice Center of Mérida (CJOM), the Control Judge, Elsy Del Carmen Villanueva Segura, ratified the arrest of a suspect as legal, and issued an order to start the process for the probability that he committed a crime of sexual abuse against a minor.

Given the ratification of legal detention by the Judge, the representatives of the State Prosecutor’s Office informed the detainee that an investigation was initiated (formulation of the accusation), in accordance with the following facts:

On Friday, May 8 of this year, at approximately 4:45 p.m., the now accused was in a building located on Calle 39 in the Feliciano Canul Reyes neighborhood in Progreso, where he lives and is also enabled as a grocerie store, when the victim, whose identity is protected, entered the premises.

The girl asked for a piece of candy, but when she wanted to pay the accused, she said that he gave her the candy for free, to which she thanked him. and when she was about to leave, the man approached her from behind and carried out lewd and obscene acts by touching her and groping his crotch against the victim’s body.

The minor ran away and immediately told her family, who notified police officers from the Directorate of Public Security and Traffic of Progreso, and pointed out the suspect of carrying out these acts. The officers arrested him minutes later.

In the same hearing, the defendant reserved his right to testify and waived the term that the law grants him to resolve his legal situation, as a result of which, Judge Villanueva Segura continued to link him to process, and explained the requirements established in article 316 of the National Code of Criminal Procedures (CNPP) to dictate the respective bonding order.

Finally, the Control Judge agreed to the two-month period requested by the Prosecutor’s Office to continue with the integration of the investigation file. And the precautionary measure of informal preventive detention, for a term of three months was imposed to the accused.







Comments

comments