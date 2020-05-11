Progreso businesses comply with new closing hours

PROGRESO, YUCATAN (May 11, 2020).- The response of local businesses to the closing hours at 7:00 p.m. improves throughout the municipality of Progreso, where more than 95 percent of the commercial establishments have already complied with this provision.
In the first days under these new municipal provisions that aim at reducing pedestrian traffic and mobility in general throughout Progreso, nine out of ten businesses have fully complied with these regulations.
With this measure, a significant reduction in the port’s mobility has been achieved. At nightfall, the streets of Progreso look totally empty.
The authorities indicated that they will continue with the surveillance operation to make sure the businesses are fulfilling the requirements and complying with the municipal dispositions, since through these actions, local authorities expect to reduce the contagion rates in the port of Progreso.
