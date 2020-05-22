PRI and MORENA Congress members deny Yucatecans 30,000 Jobs

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – Yesterday, Thursday 21 of May 2020, in a prolonged session of Congress, 11 members from PRI and MORENA parties in Congress voted against the economic recovery plan presented by the Executive Branch, which contemplated the creation of 30,000 jobs. Despite the 14 votes in favor, the initiative did not pass – it required a qualified majority- and they decided “to return the report to the Committee on Budget and State and Municipal Assets. According to the deputies, “this proposal will not be analyzed and voted on again in this ordinary period, which only has nine days left”.

The members of Congress who voted against the reactivation plan were: Felipe Cervera, Marcos Rodríguez, María Teresa Moisés, Karla Franco, Janice Escobedo and Enrique Castillo of the PRI; Alejandro Cuevas of the PRD, Miguel Candila, Luis Loeza, Leticia Euán and Fátima Perera of Morena.

After the vote, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal said in a video published by social networks: “I regret that Morena’s and a part of the PRI deputies celebrate that they voted against the creation of 30,000 new jobs that were for all Yucatecans, especially those who today barely have enough to eat and get by. These local deputies are now celebrating that they did not approve our request for ﬁnance. We wanted to support you, the citizens, economically in these difficult months that lie ahead. The central objective of these resources was to generate thousands of new jobs to improve family income and help you get ahead as soon as the contingency passed,” said Vila Dosal in his message to the Yucatecans.

“Despite the challenges, society and the government will move forward, helping each other, and nothing will stop us from our shared desire to always move forward together.” In addition to Vila, the countrywoman Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas -Alito- also intervened publicly after the result. Through his social networks, he admonished the members of his party, the PRI, who voted against the reactivation of the Yucatan economy: “I will call the deputies to account, and I will ask them to explain their actions, which must be under our statutes.”

This fracture also gave rise to communiqués from the PRI and PAN’s local leaderships, as well as statements, editorials, and even displays. In the “Diario de Yucatan” and the newspaper “Por Esto!” an open letter was published, entitled “No thought given to the Yucatecan workers.”

The MORENA and the PRI political parties have united to cause tremendous damage to the Yucatan people by demonstrating their lack of commitment to the population that was counting on economic recovery.

Another example of how the rancid PRI wants to go hand in hand with MORENA and lead Mexico down the path of dictatorship.

