Playa del Carmen restricts the movement of people and vehicles

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Quintana Roo.- Laura Beristaín Navarrete, municipal president of Solidaridad, announced that as of Thursday the restrictions on social mobility will be increased, to avoid the increase in SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infections, causing Covid-19 disease.

From 7:00 p.m. on this day and until 5:00 a.m. on the following day, all persons must remain at home.

The mayor explained that these actions will reinforce measures to restrict social mobility in order to reduce the number of infections by Covid-19 and save lives, since the municipality is the second with the most positive cases in the state of Quintana Roo, according to data from the state Secretariat of Health.

Through the account of the social network Facebook of the Secretariat of Public Security of Solidarity, it is indicated that the measures were agreed by the three levels of government through the Security Table to discourage social mobility and prevent infections, clarifying that it is not a matter of of a curfew.

It is not curfew

In the publication, the agency added, “Quintana Roo and Solidaridad are going through the most difficult weeks of the pandemic caused by COVID-19, it is time to redouble the collective effort to curb the contagion curve and save lives.”







