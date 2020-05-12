People wrap themselves up in plastic to hug mom on Mother’s Day

CHIHUAHUA, MEXICO (May 11, 2020).- During this health contingency for COVID-19, two minors were completely covered with transparent plastic bags to visit their mother, who is a health worker in the northern state of Chihuahua.
Through a video that went viral on social networks, it could be seen how the woman left the Clinic Number 11 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in the city Delicias, Chihuahua, surprised to see the minors, who in turn hugged her and they gave him a couple of roses as a gift for Mother’s Day.
“We cannot be with the family, celebrate with our children, many colleagues are outside their homes, others have their children staying with their grandparents. We chose a profession that requires patient care and we demand care from the family; unfortunately today we had to celebrate Mother’s Day in isolation, through video calls and voice messages, to feel close to our loved ones ”, wrote Mayra, who recorded the moment of the meeting.
Thousands of doctors, nurses and other health workers who are in the first line of care for patients with COVID-19 have chosen to take preventive measures to avoid contagion and protect their family members.
According to the latest report from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), there are 365,980 people employed as doctors in Mexico, and 162,990 of them are women.
