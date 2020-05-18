Owl attacked in Timucuy dies

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN, May 17, 2020.- Unfortunately, the Barn Owl attacked at the Subincancab hacienda in the municipality of Timucuy Yucatán, could not recover from its serious injuries and died.

The necropsy practiced on the male specimen weighing 400g, determined the cause of death was due to internal damage and bone fractures, without ruling out metabolic changes related to capture myopathy prior to treatment.

Capture myopathy (MC) corresponds to a non-infectious metabolic disease described in wild and domestic animals, commonly associated with the pursuit, capture, restriction and transport of a specimen.

Santa María Project regretted what happened and stated that “it is sad to see such beautiful and majestic specimens die due to the lack of environmental education, there is much work to do, many children to educate, and adults to persuade.

“Just seeing the roots that these beliefs have in some and the insensitivity in others, we realize the real problem that many species are going through. Not to mention a more serious problem: predation for commercial purposes: as countless examples of wildlife are hunted, captured and commercialized because crinminals see in them the opportunity to generate easy money and without any consequence. This is a complex problem but one that undoubtedly has continued, and the government support is needed, ” Proyecto Santa María stated.

Proyecto Santa María proposes to include environmental education programs in basic education, to create awareness, eradicate these bad practices and promote knowledge and care of natural resources.

“We are grateful to each and every one of the people who contributed to solving the necessary requirements for the treatment of this specimen and others that we have in rehabilitation”, the statement continued.

To the veterinary clinic “Planeta animal”, to the MVZ. Antonio Gómez Ríos (bird specialist) for all the support provided to our Project ”, Proyecto Santa María concluded.

