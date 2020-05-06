One year old baby tests positive for COVID-19 in Yucatán

On Tuesday May 5th, it was reported that there is a one year-old baby who have tested positive for Covid-19 coronavirus in Yucatan.
This new case triggers alerts in the State, since it is evident that infants are also vulnerable to the pandemic.
This is the youngest patient registered in Yucatan, a three year-old child was reported positive last month, who apparently would have been infected in the oncology area adjacent to the IMSS High Specialty Medical Unit.
Only on Tuesday, May 5th, 42 new infections were detected in the state, 20 of them in Mérida, to reach a total of 656 positive cases.
Four deaths were also recorded: three men and one woman, for a total of 53 deaths from the virus.
