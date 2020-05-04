“Number of patients in intensive care beds will peak this week” (López Gatell)

Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion of the Ministry of Health, the man that has been in charge of all the communication aparatus, representing the federal government headed by president Andrés Manuel during this times of pandemic, stated that the number of infections will peak this week, then the “curve” will start flatten, and will descend.
“The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care beds in Mexico City hospitals will peak next week”, Health Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell said on Sunday May 3rd.
Speaking at the Health Ministry’s nightly coronavirus press briefing, López-Gatell said that about 1,800 Covid-19 patients are expected to be in the capital’s intensive care wards between May 11 and 15.
The prediction is based on the estimate that the transmission of the virus will reach its peak in Mexico City between Wednesday and Friday of this week, he said.
With that scenario looming, the Mexico City government has put up signs in 89 different locations warning residents that these are areas of high risk of infection because large numbers of people pass through them.The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Poachers in the south of Merida have illegally killed 60 deer in the last month
In the last month, at least.
-
US House Democrats propose $2,000 coronavirus stimulus payment per month
Lawmakers argued a one-time payment of.
-
Not the authority, but the sons of El Chapo impose curfew in Culiacán
The sons of Joaquín “El Chapo”.
-
Mexican drug lord Carrillo Fuentes’ villa auctioned for two million USD
The Mexican government has auctioned off.
-
Mexico Grand Prix venue to become temporary hospital
The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriquez, venue for.
-
NFL moving Mexico City game back to US stadium
The NFL is moving its five.
-
Trump says he is ‘confident’ the US will have a coronavirus vaccine this year
President Donald Trump said during a.
-
Three doctors tested poisitive for COVID-19 in Valladolid
VALLADOLID, YUCATAN (May 4th, 2020).— The.
-
The Detroit auto industry cannot restart if parts suppliers in Mexico remain down
With about 40% of imported auto.
-
Cancun to launch “post COVID” tourism campaign
Cancun announced an aggressive new campaign.
Leave a Comment