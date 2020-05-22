“Nothing can shake AMLO’s fossil-fuel fixation” – The Economist.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – A new article published by The Economist analyzes the new rules established by the Mexican Government for the operation of the electricity network in the country and how “nothing can shake fossil-fuel fixation” according to president López Obrador.
The Economist writes: “Dispatches of solar and wind energy are up a bit. In Mexico the weather is bright and breezy but the mood in the renewables industry is anything but. Instead of taking advantage of the pandemic to speed up the shift from oil to renewable energy, the country’s populist president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is doing roughly the opposite”…
The economic media highlighted that instead of taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to accelerate the shift from oil to renewable energies, López Obrador did the opposite.
Julio Valle, of the Mexican Wind Energy Association, said that the new rules imposed by the Energy Secretariat (Sener) put renewable energy at a disadvantage and give priority to the most polluting and expensive energy from plants managed by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).
In late 2018, when he had just taken office, López Obrador canceled the fourth round of auctions of permits to supply renewable energy to the national electricity grid.
The actions regarding the recent regulations have baffled Mexican renewable energy investors.
Julio Valle said that by 2024 the wind industry expected to triple its capacity to 15 gigawatts; however, it is now likely to reach just over half that figure.
The Economist noted renewable energies “represent much of what López Obrador does not like”. Among other characteristics, generators are privately owned and often foreign, control is dispersed, and solar and wind farms appear risky.
