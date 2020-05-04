NFL moving Mexico City game back to US stadium

The NFL is moving its five games scheduled for London and Mexico City this season back to U.S. stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic, two people with knowledge of the switch told The Associated Press.
All five regular-season games will be played at the stadiums of the host teams, the people said, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the decision has not been announced publicly.
Scheduled were two home games for the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London and two at Tottenham’s new facility, with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins as hosts. The Arizona Cardinals were set to be the home team for the game at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.
Opponents had not been announced.
The NFL has staged regular-season matches in London every year since 2007. Since 2013, the Jaguars have hosted one game there each season.
Mexico City has had a regular-season game in 2016, 2017 and 2019.
The league is set to release the full schedule this week and is planning on adhering to it, though contingencies are being discussed as a safeguard against the pandemic.
Source: https://apnews.com
Comments
