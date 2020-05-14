More than 100 deaths in Mexico due to the consumption of tainted alcohol

More than 100 people in the country have died from exposure to tainted alcohol, clandestinely purchased, in the states of Jalisco, Morelos, Puebla, and Yucatan.

MEXICO (Times Media Mexico) – “Dry law” in Mexico has wreaked havoc. More than 100 people in the country have died from exposure to tainted alcohol, clandestinely purchased, in states such as Jalisco, Morelos, Puebla, and Yucatan, according to authorities in those states.

Jalisco.

This week alone, 31 people have died due to the consumption of contaminated alcohol, six of them in the last few hours. More cases have been reported according to a statement from the state Health Secretariat. In the previous few hours, six people in the municipality of Chapala have died after consuming adulterated alcohol, while another two are in hospital for the same reason. The state government reported that an investigation had been opened, and a search for new cases has begun.

“The Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks of the State of Jalisco also began investigations regarding the product to determine its composition,” said in a statement.

Investigations show the victims were residents of the town of Ajijic, in the municipality of Chapala, all known to each other. It appears that the alcohol ingested was bought in bulk.

The Jalisco Health Secretariat identified that most of the cases are associated with the consumption of 96 proof cane alcohol, whose production was adulterated with methyl alcohol (methanol).

Federal Commission for Protection Against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) has an ongoing investigation since last week, 25 people died from the consumption of contaminated alcohol. These cases were registered in the municipalities of Axochiapan, Jonacatepec, and Telixtac.

Morelos

In addition to those in Jalisco, 29 people have died in the central Mexican state of Morelos. Investigations show the deaths were caused by the consumption of a type of mezcal, which the victims consumed between Sunday, May 10, and Monday, May 11. These cases were recorded in the municipalities of Axochiapan, Jonacatepec, and Telixtac.

Deaths in Puebla and Yucatan

In the central state of Puebla, 40 people from different localities have lost their lives for the same cause. On Wednesday, May 13, 2020, the state government reported that 20 people lost their lives after consuming adulterated alcohol in the municipality of Chiconcuautla.

In the municipalities of Zacatlán, there were 17 fatalities. Another 17 in Totimehuacán and 3 more in Xochitlán. All of them ingested an agave distillate.

In a statement, Puebla’s health authorities lamented the deaths. They reported that an investigation had been opened. More than 200 liters of alcohol have been seized that would be related to these deaths. According to local media, most people would have ingested the liquor at a funeral.

In Yucatán, the state government confirmed the death of 11 people who were admitted to the IMSS Rural Hospital No. 59 in Acanceh for alcohol poisoning.

Most of the deaths are due to “dry law” across the country. Some of those affected obtained the alcohol clandestinely since the sale of liquor is prohibited.

