Mexico registers its deadliest day on Tuesday May 12

51 days after the start of the Sana Distancia Day, the number of people infected by coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mexico reached 38,324, adding 1,997 new cases in the past day.

Deaths saw their most dramatic increase since the beginning of the pandemic adding 353 new deaths on May 12, bringing the total to 3,926, according to the latest technical report from the Secretariat of Health.

Mexico’s previous highest daily death toll was last Thursday, when Mexico reported 257 fatalities.

In addition, there are 8,817 confirmed active cases nationally, which represent COVID-19 cases with an onset of symptoms within the last 14 days. This was announced on Tuesday by José Luis Alomía, general director of epidemiology, at the press conference on the advance of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the national territory, held at the National Palace.

The Mexican states most plagued by the pandemic continue to be Mexico City, registering 10,529 positive cases. They are followed by the State of Mexico with 6,540, and Baja California in third place, with 2,576 infections.

