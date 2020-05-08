Mexico lives its deadliest day so far with 257 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

MEXICO CITY (May 7, 2020) .- “With 257 new deaths, Mexico lived the most lethal day since the beginning of the pandemic, when the total number of deaths adds up to 2,961”, José Luis Alomía, director of Epidemiology of the federal Health Secretariat reported.
The specialist explained that the confirmed cases total 29,616, of which 7,880 are active cases, that is, they are the patients that have been detected in the last 14 days.
Alomía indicated that so far 117,211 people have been studied, of which 18,812 have suspect status, 68,783 have turned out negative, and the number of accumulated confirmed cases goes up to 29,616.
The country also has 245 suspicious deaths, which are under investigation to determine if they were COVID – 19 related or not.
Until this Thursday, May 7, the website coronavirus.gob.mx has registered 16.2 million users and the page views add up to 33.6 million, explained Dr. Ricardo Cortés, general director of Health Promotion.
Through the number 55 8633 8589, a total of 164,072 people have requested information by instant messaging, and 3,030,946 messages have been sent, with 73% of “approval” by users.
The doctor pointed out that through the phone number 800 0044 800 they have treated 36,929 people with suspected covid-19; 4,983 people with severe symptoms, who were referred to 911, and 6,619 people called seeking help for emotional problems.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexico’s GDP will fall -7.27% in 2020: analysts
The outlook for 2021 went from.
-
Netflix Mexico to charge up to 16% more following tax hike
Netflix has confirmed that it will.
-
Government warns of an increase in electricity rates
The Federal Commission on Economic Competition.
-
European Union claim they will have COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year
The world should see a COVID-19.
-
For fear of rejection, people in Yucatan wait until the symptoms are very advanced
It has been reported that many.
-
Ambulances are equipped with ventilators in Mérida
Ambulances have been equipped with ventilators.
-
Huacho Martín store violates government’s provisions during lockdown
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (May 7, 2020) .-.
-
Specialist says, when it comes to COVID- 19 in Mexico we are “walking blindfolded”
In Mexico we are “walking blindfolded”.
-
Remdesivir is currently Mexico’s best hope for treating COVID-19
“We are looking forward to the.
-
President Trump says wearing a face mask would make him look ridiculous
Trump tells allies his wearing a.
1 Comment on this post
Where can I find the graph in this article? This one: graph-may-7.jpeg, entitled “Muertes por covid-19”. It’s exactly the info I’ve been looking for.
Leave a Comment