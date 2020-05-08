Mexico lives its deadliest day so far with 257 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

MEXICO CITY (May 7, 2020) .- “With 257 new deaths, Mexico lived the most lethal day since the beginning of the pandemic, when the total number of deaths adds up to 2,961”, José Luis Alomía, director of Epidemiology of the federal Health Secretariat reported.

The specialist explained that the confirmed cases total 29,616, of which 7,880 are active cases, that is, they are the patients that have been detected in the last 14 days.

Alomía indicated that so far 117,211 people have been studied, of which 18,812 have suspect status, 68,783 have turned out negative, and the number of accumulated confirmed cases goes up to 29,616.

The country also has 245 suspicious deaths, which are under investigation to determine if they were COVID – 19 related or not.

Until this Thursday, May 7, the website coronavirus.gob.mx has registered 16.2 million users and the page views add up to 33.6 million, explained Dr. Ricardo Cortés, general director of Health Promotion.

Through the number 55 8633 8589, a total of 164,072 people have requested information by instant messaging, and 3,030,946 messages have been sent, with 73% of “approval” by users.

The doctor pointed out that through the phone number 800 0044 800 they have treated 36,929 people with suspected covid-19; 4,983 people with severe symptoms, who were referred to 911, and 6,619 people called seeking help for emotional problems.

