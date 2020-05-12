Mexican senator files lawsuit against Cyber Robotics Solutions

A lawsuit was filed against León Manuel Bartlett Álvarez, the owner of Cyber ​​Robotics Solutions, and his father Manuel Bartlett Díaz, the CFE director, at the Attorney General’s Office and the Superior Audit Office for the alleged irregularities and overpricing in the sale of ventilators to Mexico’sIMSS

PAN Senator Xóchitl Gálvez filed the lawsuit against Cyber ​​Robotics Solutions, owned by León Bartlett; the PAN in the lower chamber and in Mexico City’s Congress filed the lawsuit against Manuel Bartlett for conflicts of interest.

The lawsuit filed by Gálvez also includes Levanting Global Servicios, a company that was directly awarded a contract and the IMSS, for the sale-purchase of 2,500 ventilators.

Gálvez argues that since President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took office, Bartlett Álvarez, the son of the CFE director, has received 18 contracts for MXN $ 278 million; 11 contracts were directly awarded to the company.

In regards to Levanting Global Servicio, Senator Gálvez said this is an oil company that tried to sell 2,500 ventilators to the IMSS but it couldn’t fulfill the contract and “now the serious problem is that there is no equipment at the Mexican Social Security Institute ”

PAN lawmakers Federico Döring, Héctor Barrera Marmolejo, and Luis Alberto Mendoza explain that on April 17, Cyber ​​Robotics Solutions was awarded a contract for MXN $ 31 million in order to provide 20 ventilators to the IMSS; this is the second-highest price registered since the COVID-19 pandemic struck Mexico.

Meanwhile, IMSS Director Zoé Robledo said several factors played an essential role in the deal with Cyber ​​Robotics, as the company would quickly deliver the ventilators and didn’t request a down payment.

Source: El Universal







