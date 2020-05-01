Mexican Militia sets up barricades in Michoacán and call to arms

MICHOACÁN Mexico (LatinUs) – Self-defense Militia groups from the municipality of Tepalcatepec, located in Tierra Caliente of Michoacán, last night installed barricades and surveillance posts at all access points to the community. It ratified their decision to go back to arms again.
On Thursday, Latinus announced that the groups in Tepalcatepec were preparing to return to their armed defense.
They argue that the federal government has not given them the necessary security and that they live under constant threat from armed men on the borders of the state of Jalisco.
On 24 February 2013, Tepalcatepec took up arms to fight the criminal group of the “Caballeros Templarios”. At the head of this movement was Juan José Farías Álvarez, known as “El Abuelo” (The Grandfather), who has been named as the alleged leader of the Los Valencia Cartel and, in 2009, as a lieutenant of the New Generation Jalisco Cartel in Michoacán. However, the authorities have never been able to prove anything more than the illegal carrying of weapons, a crime for which he served three years in prison.
The community of Tepalcatepec has kept their self-defense militia and their weapons because they say if this were not the case, the violence would be worse. The inhabitants of the region have not stopped suffering from kidnapping, extortion, and collection of fees.
For decades, violence has persisted in the region of Tierra Caliente of Michoacán, which includes the municipalities of Apatzingán, Zitácuaro, Nueva Italia (Múgica), Buenavista, La Huacana, Tepalcatepec, and Aguililla. It has recently been the scene of numerous blockades and clashes between criminal groups operating in the area.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Homeless family in Mérida sleeping on the street in the midst of pandemic
Juan Valderas, Teresa García and their.
-
COVID-19, more deadly inside the state than in Mérida
MÉRIDA, May 1, 2020.- “Despite the.
-
CFE director’s son sold the most expensive covid-19 ventilator to the government
The double standards and corruption in.
-
67 year-old woman dies in solitude, this is the fifth case in the state
The woman’s body was found by.
-
April one of the most violent months in Mexico with an average of 83 murders per day
In the midst of quarantine due.
-
BACKYARD BIRDING IN MERIDA, YUCATAN AND BEYOND – ABOUT FACE: A STUDY OF FACIAL FEATURES
This column is a wee bit.
-
‘Remain in Mexico’ asylum hearings suspended through June 1st
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump.
-
Mexico, obesity, poor nutrition and COVID-19
Mexico faces a new challenge, health.
-
Mexican protest singer Oscar Chávez dies of COVID-19
MEXICO CITY — One of Mexico’s.
-
80,000 cruise workers are still stuck aboard ships in US waters
Staff members say it’s ’embarrassing’ they’re.
Leave a Comment