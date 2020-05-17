Mexican journalist murdered in Sonora

A journalist has been killed in an armed attack in northern Mexico, local authorities say – the third reporter to be killed in the country this year.
Jorge Armenta, the director of media outlet Medios Obson in Ciudad Obregon, was under government protection after receiving death threats.
A police officer was also killed in the attack and another officer was wounded, the local prosecutor’s office said.
More than 140 journalists have been killed in Mexico since the year 2000.
Mexico has been described as the deadliest country for reporters outside a war zone by the journalism advocacy group Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
RSF said that Mr Armenta was under protection, adding that it was investigating the type of protection he had. Local authorities are also investigating the killing.
Sonora state governor Claudia Pavlovich Arellano said she had ordered the prosecutor to “immediately begin an investigation to establish and find those responsible for the reprehensible attack”.
Mr Armenta is the third journalist to be killed in Mexico this year. The body of Victor Fernando Alvarez was found on April 11 in Acapulco, after he disappeared on 2 April. Maria Elena Ferral was shot dead by two people on motorbikes when getting into her car in the eastern state of Veracruz in March.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who took office in December 2018, vowed to put an end to the murders. But activists say the measures taken by his government have so far been merely symbolic.
Mexico ranked 143 out of 180 countries in the 2020 world press freedom index.
Source: BBC
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Chino Anthrax executed in Sinaloa
CONFIRMED! Mexican drug trafficker “Chino Antrax” is.
-
Tropical Storm Arthur is the first named storm of the season in the Atlantic
Tropical Storm Arthur formed off the.
-
Mass testing won’t happen in Mexico because that’s the way AMLO wants it
Mexico City (CNN)As the United States slowly re-opens.
-
Why are women-led nations doing better with COVID-19?
Monday was a day of triumph.
-
According to Health authorities, Mexico registers more COVID related deaths than China
In Mexico, until Friday, May 15,.
-
Chronicle of a pandemic foretold – AMLO and his words of denial and dysfunction.
“It’s not even equivalent to the.
-
Meet the 777X, the new flagship Boeing hopes will be its redemption
The second of Boeing’s history-making newest.
-
More than 800 Cuban health professionals are working in Mexico.
While the Mexican doctors receive unfair.
-
Mexico enters into diplomatic conflict with Canada and the European Union.
Rocio Nahle forced the resignation of.
-
U.S. hopeful of having a coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2020
President Donald Trump has said that.
Leave a Comment