Mexican drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero pleads poverty in bid to escape arrest

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, a notorious underworld figure who is on the FBI’s most wanted list for the murder of a federal agent over three decades ago, said in a legal appeal that he has no money, is too old to work and has no pension.
The odd plea was filed Tuesday by Caro Quintero’s lawyer seeking an injunction against his arrest or extradition to the United States for the kidnapping and murder of DEA Special Agent Enrique Camarena in Mexico in 1985.
The court papers state: “The plaintiff argues insolvency, because he says he is more than 60 years old, is neither retired nor has a pension, and given the fact that he is a fugitive from the law, cannot work or perform any activity to earn money.”
The U.S. government says Caro Quintero and his family remain in the drug trade.
After spending years in prison in Mexico, Caro Quintero was freed in 2013, a decision that angered Washington.
A Mexican federal court has issued a warrant for his re-arrest, but he remains at large.
