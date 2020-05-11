Mexican College of Pediatric Pneumologists demands AMLO’s public apology.

Following AMLO’s statements against the health personnel, the pulmonologists also requested his right of reply in one of their morning conferences.

MEXICO (Times Media Mexico) – After President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said, during his morning conference, that medical practice only seeks economic benefit over health care, the Mexican College of Pediatric Pneumologists A.C. rejected such claims.

Through a statement, the college demanded that Lopez Obrador offer a public apology as soon as possible – for his ill-intentioned comments – and even requested a right of reply in one of the morning appearances at the National Palace.

“The Mexican College of Pediatric Numerologists strongly and categorically rejects the offensive and hurtful statements made by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that medical practice only seeks economic benefit over health care.

“We request a public apology as soon as possible, as well as to exercise our right of reply during his morning conference,” reads the publication.

Regrettably, AMLO is charging against health personnel, right in the middle of a health crisis they are facing with deficiencies and prejudices. Consequently, with such comments, he only puts them at higher risk.

