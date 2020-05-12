Mérida restauranteurs say food delivery online platforms charge abusive commissions

Food restaurants ask customers to stop ordering through food delivery online platforms, as their prices are abusive.

Throughout the quarantine, food platforms have become one of the best allies for consumers and restaurants, but it seems that these food delivery online platforms are taking advantage of the situation.

And it is that through social networks, many restaurants have begun to complain about excessive commissions charged by these online platforms. Restauranteurs mention that these companies are charging more than 30% of the cost of each dish delivered.

The restaurant owners explained that in a 100-peso dish, taking out the costs of input, production and the platform’s commission (not to mention services such as electricity or water), they barely manage to raise a third of profit, so these companies are keeping a huge part of their profits.

“Food platforms are abusing, as they are taking advantage of the crisis. They are taking 32% of the commission from the sale, minus 30% of the cost of the dish, 62% left you and you have 38% left (of $ 100 pesos you have $ 38 pesos left. We are paying expenses without earning one single peso, the restaurants are going broke! ” a restauranteur posted on social networks

Faced with this problem, and because they cannot do anything about it, since each platform decides how much it charges, they begged their consumers to make orders by phone and not by application.

And it is that this option is beneficial for both parties, since they save the shipping cost, and the company does not have to pay the commission of the platform.

The reasons why the food platforms are so requested is because they can be paid by card, so the restaurants have implemented new strategies such as transfers or wireless terminals that can be brought to homes when payment is required with card.







