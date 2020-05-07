Merida health workers declare themselves ready to face COVID-19

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (May 7, 2020).- Workers of the O’Horán Hospital declared themselves ready for the “peak” week of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak in the region.

Through their social networks, health professionals from different areas have shared photos where they state that they are ready to help patients diagnosed with Covid-19 during the toughest weeks of the pandemic.

The Ministry of Health reported on Monday May 4th, that the maximum peak of the COVID-19 epidemic in the country will occur approximatelly from May 8th, to the 12th.

Although there have been situations and attacks against health workers in Merida, there are more people who thank and congratulate them for being true heroes in this time of despair for the people of Yucatan, Mexico and the rest of the world.

Given the current health contingency, the State Government reinforced the infrastructure of the most important medical health center in the region, the Agustín O’Horán General Hospital, which has been equipped with an exclusive area for the care of patients with Coronavirus .

The space that previously functioned as an outpatient recovery room was adapted, and specially equipped for the health emergency, that now has 28 extra beds, of which 22 are for general income and six are enabled for intensive care. Each bed has its respective monitor, for a better attention to each and every patient.

In addition, this part has anti-aerosol boxes available to all personnel, donated by the private initiative and which are of great help to reinforce the protection measures for those who are in contact with people infected with the virus.

Besides, the Yucatan Siglo XXI Convention and Exhibition Center was enabled as a temporary hospital, with almost 500 beds available for patients with this condition. An in the city of Valladolid, a temporary expansion of the General Hospital was built.







