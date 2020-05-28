Mérida City Council will keep encouraging artistic creation and culture during June

For the Merida City Council, stimulating artistic creation and cultural management is one of the initiatives that needs to be maintained in force in these times of social confinement due to COVID-19. Hence, the “Art at Home” (ARTE EN CASA) program will continue to offer incentives to the community of local creators during the month of June.

Through the Culture Directorate, the selected Art at Home projects and the Diffusion of Audiovisual Materials through social networks with artistic and cultural content will allow the cultural life of Mérida to be enjoyed from home, taking care of health and contributing to family coexistence and strengthening the social fabric in the municipality.

A total of 334 projects were selected supporting the creativity and talent of artists in which the love of art is reflected in its different manifestations.

During the week of May 18 to 25, the contents of “Arte en Casa” reached 160,472 followers on the Mérida es Cultura Facebook page, 41,579 interactions and 93,714 video views were recorded. Women continue to be the group that most closely follows initiatives and social networks have become the main tool for cultural enjoyment from different digital platforms.

The five videos that people have liked the most on Facebook so far are:

“Lelopatra” de Titeradas (4,609 reproductions), el taller “Aprende a crear tu huerto desde casa” (4,571), “En concierto con Los Méndez” (3,841), “El gremio y la corrida de toros” del Ballet Folclórico Jaguares (3,344), la Marimba Lira de Pichucalco (3,139) and theatrical play “¡Qué familia!” de Juan Carlos Argáez (2,989).

The official channel of Mérida’s art and culture in YouTube (Mérida es Cultura) is an option to enjoy the best videos and artistic proposals, a channel that up to date has received thousands of visits, and you can choose from 29 productions, mainly related to music and theater.

