Men who died in Acanceh ingested large quantities of Acetone

ACANCEH, YUCATAN (May 11, 2020).- The municipal authorities of Acanceh, reported that there are already 7 deaths confirmed from drinking adulterated alcohol. These men were practically poisoned by a mixture of different substances, such as; 2-propanol, ethyl alcohol, acetone and water.
Acetone, or propanone, is an organic compound with the formula (CH3)2CO. It is the simplest and smallest ketone. It is a colorless, volatile, flammable liquid with a characteristic odor. Acetone is miscible with water and serves as an important solvent in its own right, in industry, home, and laboratory. It is a highly toxic substance if ingested.
The municipal president of Acanceh, Felipe Medina Chi, explained that isopropyl alcohol is used in some household products, medicines and cosmetics (acetone) and is not suitable for ingestion.
The group of the now deceased would have obtained a bottle of tainted alcohol for 70 pesos, last Friday, May 8th. After ingestion they became intoxicated and the vast majority died in the hospital in this town.
The deceased from Petectunich are: Paulino M.M., 41 years old, Felipe de Jesús P.C., 66 years old, Tomás C. M., 45 years old, Bernardino M. M., 43 years old. While from Acanceh Pedro M.Z., 55, and Mario M., 45.
Later on Sunday morning José Damián C. P. 39 years old, who was at the hospital under observation, finally died around 3 am.
The Municipal President of Acanceh declared that his administration works hand in hand with the state authorities to clarify the case.
As we reported on The Yucatan Times, a suspect has been detained, and his legal situation is yet to be determined by the corresponding authorities.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
According to federal figures, there are 59 health workers infected with Covid-19 in Yucatan
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (May 12, 2020).- In.
-
Shanghai Disneyland reopens with social distancing and face masks
Shanghai Disneyland, one of 14 Disney.
-
Mérida restauranteurs say food delivery online platforms charge abusive commissions
Food restaurants ask customers to stop.
-
People wrap themselves up in plastic to hug mom on Mother’s Day
CHIHUAHUA, MEXICO (May 11, 2020).- During.
-
Progreso man arrested for sexual abuse
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN, (March 12, 2020).- At.
-
Trump´s newest meltdown during a press conference
WASHINGTON D.C. (Times Media Mexico) –.
-
Colorado restaurant defies state order, reopens to packed crowds
As states prepare to lift restrictions.
-
Mexico delivers public security to the military.
López Obrador deepens the powers of.
-
Southwest and American Airlines announce flights to Mexico as of June 7th
Southwest and American Airlines are slowly making a.
-
Mexican jailed gang leader Escamilla dies
Moisés Escamilla May, a notorious Mexican.
Leave a Comment