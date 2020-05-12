Men who died in Acanceh ingested large quantities of Acetone

ACANCEH, YUCATAN (May 11, 2020).- The municipal authorities of Acanceh, reported that there are already 7 deaths confirmed from drinking adulterated alcohol. These men were practically poisoned by a mixture of different substances, such as; 2-propanol, ethyl alcohol, acetone and water.

Acetone, or propanone, is an organic compound with the formula (CH 3 ) 2 CO. It is the simplest and smallest ketone. It is a colorless, volatile, flammable liquid with a characteristic odor. Acetone is miscible with water and serves as an important solvent in its own right, in industry, home, and laboratory. It is a highly toxic substance if ingested.

The municipal president of Acanceh, Felipe Medina Chi, explained that isopropyl alcohol is used in some household products, medicines and cosmetics (acetone) and is not suitable for ingestion.

The group of the now deceased would have obtained a bottle of tainted alcohol for 70 pesos, last Friday, May 8th. After ingestion they became intoxicated and the vast majority died in the hospital in this town.

The deceased from Petectunich are: Paulino M.M., 41 years old, Felipe de Jesús P.C., 66 years old, Tomás C. M., 45 years old, Bernardino M. M., 43 years old. While from Acanceh Pedro M.Z., 55, and Mario M., 45.

Later on Sunday morning José Damián C. P. 39 years old, who was at the hospital under observation, finally died around 3 am.

The Municipal President of Acanceh declared that his administration works hand in hand with the state authorities to clarify the case.

As we reported on The Yucatan Times, a suspect has been detained, and his legal situation is yet to be determined by the corresponding authorities.

