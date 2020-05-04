Measles increases number of infections to 163 cases in CDMX

In just one week, nine people have tested positive for measles in Mexico, according to the Ministry of Health.

The latest report issued by the Health Department on Friday, May 1st, states that Mexico City continues to be the area with the most cases of measles. Specifically, the Municipality of Gustavo A. Madero is responsible for 42.9 percent of the cases.

The epidemiological report on measles revealed that in the State of Mexico there are about 30 cases, and the most affected area is the municipality of Ecatepec, while in the state of Campeche two cases have already been reported, which are being closely monitored.

However, of the total number of people infected with measles, only 19 percent said they have a history of vaccination and the vast majority said they do not have it, in addition the oldest person who has contracted the disease is an adult over 67 years, while the youngest is a three-month old baby.

Following up on this disease is of utmost importance since according to the World Health Organization (WHO), measles is one of the main causes of death among children, although in Mexico no deaths have been registered yet, the virus should not be downplayed.

In addition, measles is a highly contagious disease, which is caused by a virus that can be acquired at any age, even in adulthood if a person did not suffer from it in childhood.

The means by which measles is spread is through invisible droplets that come out of the nose and mouth of sick people, either by direct contact or through the air.

