May 1st: “Día del Trabajo” (Labor Day in Mexico)

Labor Day (Día del Trabajo), also known as May Day (Primero de Mayo), is a public holiday in Mexico on May 1st.

Why is “Primero de Mayo” a Public Holiday?

Labor Day / May Day is a public holiday. It is a day off for the general population, and schools and most businesses are closed.

Mexico's labor movement was repressed in places such as Cananea in the north. However, the Constitution of 1917 instigated significant social reforms to labor laws. According to some sources, a Labor Day parade was held in Mexico as early as 1913, but the holiday was first officially commemorated on May 1, 1923. Labor Day is not exclusive to Mexico – many other countries also celebrate Workers' Day.

Labor Day Celebration in Mexico

Labor Day parades, rallies or demonstrations often feature large crowds holding banners to promote workers’ rights in the main streets of major cities. Having the day off means people can either relax at home or spend time with family or friends. Leisure activities include going to the theatre or movies, or going out for coffee or a meal.

Public Life

Labor Day is a federal public holiday in Mexico. Banks, schools, government offices and many businesses are closed. People intending on travelling via public transport in Mexico should check with public transit authorities on any timetable or route changes.







