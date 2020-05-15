May 15th, “Día del Maestro”

Teachers’ Day (Día del Maestro), on May 15, is a special day when educators in Mexico are treated to a nationwide celebration. It’s also a UN observance (on October 5th).
Is Teacher’s Day a Public Holiday?
Teacher’s Day is not a public holiday. Businesses have normal opening hours.
Celebrate Teachers’ Day
All across Mexico, there are festivities to celebrate Teachers’ Day for teachers, teacher aides and other staff in the education system.
At schools, teachers are showered with handmade presents, cards, poetry, and artwork. Students take part in singing and theatrical performances to show their appreciation on the day.
Class parties are organized for professors and teaching staff at universities and colleges.
Public Life
Teachers’ Day is an official observance and not a federal public holiday in Mexico.
About Teachers’ Day
Mexico’s first Teachers’ Day was celebrated on May 15, 1918. There are 2 possible reasons for the choice of this date. Firstly, it is the date when the Mexican army, which supported President Benito Juarez, seized the city of Querétaro in central Mexico on May 15, 1867.
Secondly, it is believed that students gathered to celebrate the birthday of a teacher named after Saint Isidore the Laborer who died on May 15.
Happy Teacher’s Day to all the “maestros” in Mexico!
