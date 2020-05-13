Marcelo Ebrard spokesman tests positive for coronavirus

So far, few Mexican government officials have tested positive for the coronavirus.
However, the chief spokesman for the Mexican foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, have recently tested positive for coronavirus, which places Ebrard and a number of other officials at risk of contagion.
Meanwhile, an official in the president’s office died of the disease a few days ago, bringing the pandemic closer to the inner circle of the Mexican Federal government.
Roberto Velasco, the foreign minister spokesperson and close collaborator of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, declared on Tuesday May 12th, that he had just tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus, and that he feels OK, and will remain isolated in his home for at least 14 days, when he will run the test again.
“I will stay at home, coordinating work in a remote way,” Velasco wrote on Twitter.
