Man arrested for five Cancun homicides

Cancun, Q.R. — The Attorney General of the State of Quintana Roo reports that Investigative Police have completed an arrest warrant against Juan M for homicide.

Police say Juan M. has been arrested for a December 29, 2019 shooting in SM 66 of Cancun where four people were shot and killed inside a mini market.

They also report that Juan M has been implicated in the death of a man from March 4 of this year, after the man died from gunshot wounds when he was shot outside a convenience store in SM 64 of the city of Cancun.

The FGE says that Juan M has been involved in at least five homicides. Their investigation against him continues.

Source: Riviera Maya Times







