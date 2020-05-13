Lopez Gatell says that COVID-19 in Yucatan is in critical upward trend

On Wednesday May 13th, Hugo López Gatell, Undersecretary of Health of Mexico, presented the figures of the pandemic evolution in the different Mexican states.
López Gatell pointed out that Yucatan is at the most critical point with a remarkable upward trend in terms of infections and patients admitted to hospitals.
In the Peninsula, the same trend can be seen in the neighboring states of Campeche and Quintana Roo; however, the latter shows a downward trend in the number of infections and hospital admissions.
Quintana Roo experienced the “peak of the pandemic” in advanced, as it was one of the states with the highest exponential growth in infections one week ago.
Yucatan records until this Tuesday May 12th, 891 confirmed cases, of which 529 are located in Mérida, and a total of 80 deaths.
This morning, while presenting the Plan for the Reopening of businesses, during the daily “mañanera” press conference, the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, said that “we are in the critical part of the pandemic, but we are doing well.”
The Secretary considered the epidemic as “a difficult experience in health and social matters, after 51 days of healthy distance.”
