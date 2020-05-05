López-Gatell says COVID-19 epidemic cycle begins today in Yucatán

MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN (May 5, 2020).- Undersecretary of Health Hugo López-Gatell said this morning during AMLO’s “mañanera” conference at the Government Palace, that Yucatan begins its epidemic cycle today in this Covid-19 pandemic.

This announcement refers to the fact that the state is entering the stage of greatest increase in the number of infections.

In this sense, López-Gatell indicated that the transmission intensity is focused in five states: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Tabasco, Veracruz and Yucatan.

According to the Federal Government, there are currently 6,696 active cases throughout the country.

Yucatan is one of the states that presents between 250 and 500 cases.

Mexico COVID map (May 4th, 2020)

In the last week, the cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in Yucatan increased by 154 percent, from 331, until April 26, to 614 infected reported by the Ministry of Health on May 4th.

From Friday, March 13th (the date the first contagion was announced in the state), until May 3rd, there was an average of 11.94 confirmed cases per day.

Since the first two deaths were reported in Yucatan on April 3rd, there has been an average of between one and two deaths per day until May 3.

Covid-19 is present in 52 of the 106 municipalities in the state territory.

There are nine municipalities that concentrate 84 percent of positive cases:

Merida, 388 cases

Valladolid, 31

Uman, 23

Hunucmá, 16

Kanasín, 12

Ticul and Tekax, 9 each

Mama and Maxcanú, 7 each

Total: 501 cases in the state of Yucatán







Comments

comments