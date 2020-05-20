Lightning sets fire to palapa at Roberto Palazuelos hotel in Tulum

The incident was suffocated by hotel workers, Civil Protection and Firefighters; no one was injured.

TULUM, QUINTANA ROO (May, 19, 2020).- As a consequence of the heavy rains, accompanied by lightning and thunder that occurred Monday May 18th, a lightning struck the Hotel Diamante K, owned by Mexican actor Roberto Palazuelos Badeaux, located in the Tulum National Park, causing a fire that was controlled by workers from nearby businesses and personnel from the Civil Protection and Fire departments. The amount of material losses has not yet been quantified.

Based on the report of the Civil Protection Directorate released by the City Council in a statement, around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, an emergency call was received at the central office requesting support, saying that a fire was caused by lightning in a palapa of a well-known hotel in the coastal area of ​​Tulum National Park.

Roberto Palazuelos Badeaux

Upon arrival at the site, the Civil Protection agents proceeded to inspect the property to verify that there had not been injured and that the fire was completely extinguished. The staff of the lodging center indicated that they worked in the control of the flames with the support of workers from other buildings in the area, while the emergency bodies arrived, in accordance with their internal operation program.

Juan Carlos Medina, head of Civil Protection of Tulum, pointed out that 22 fire extinguishers and two thousand liters of water were used from a pipe of the hotel owned by Roberto Palazuelos Badeaux, who was in the lodging center when the lightning struck, but fortunately there were no people injured, only material losses.

For its part, the fire department, under the command of director Oscar Pérez Ortigoza, put down the fire and verified that it did not represent a risk for the other palapas.

The Chief of the Tulum Fire Department proceeded to recommend the owner of the property to isolate the scene of the fire, and do not enter until they are 100% sure that the area is no longer dangerous.

Source: The Riviera Maya Times







