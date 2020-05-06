  • Feature,
    • Israel announces antibody that neutralizes coronavirus, even amongst infected.

    By on May 6, 2020
    Israeli medical staff cheer an Israeli airforce acrobatic team flying over Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv on Israel's 72nd Inependence Day. This year, the airforce will fly over all the hospitals in Israel as a way of honouring the medical staff during the Coronavirus outbreak. April 29, 2020. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90 *** Local Caption *** יום העצמאות מטס תל אביב איכילוב קורונה מטוסים תל אביב דגלים דגל ישראל

    This would be the world’s first antidote to the coronavirus, announced the country’s Ministry of Defense.

    JERUSALEM (Israel Institute for Biological Research) – Israel announces an antibody that neutralizes coronavirus, even amongst the infected.
    The Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) and the Israeli Ministry of Defense announced that the development phase of an antibody that would be effective in neutralizing SARS-Cov-2, known as the coronavirus, has been completed.

    Through its Twitter account, the Israeli Ministry of Defense confirmed the development of what could become the first antidote to covid-19.

    According to the entities, now the antidote passes from the development phase to the acceptance phase of the pharmaceutical companies, which would allow it to be mass-produced and commercialized.

    The scientific development would be made up of a few proteins that are harmful to the human body and has already been tested on patients with risky cases of coronavirus.

    Israel claim that the IIBR is the first institution to achieve a scientific breakthrough that meets all three parameters:

    1. A new and refined monoclonal antibody containing a deficient proportion of harmful proteins
    2. The antibody can neutralize the coronavirus
    3. The antibody was explicitly tested in aggressive cases of coronavirus

    In the meantime, the Government of Israel announced the complete removal of mobility restrictions imposed on citizens.

     

