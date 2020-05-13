Isla Mujeres registers its first death by COVID-19; for a total of 220 in the state of Quintana Roo.
The state accumulates 1,178 cases, according to records from the State Health Secretariat.
Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo (May 13, 2020).- State health authorities report that to date there are 1,178 positive cases of COVID-19, 34 more than the previous day, while the number of deaths went from 211 to 220, that is, nine more in the last 24 hours.
Of the nine deaths, seven were registered in the Benito Juárez municipality, (Cancún); of the remaining two, one took place in José María Morelos and the other in Isla Mujeres. This is the first death due to the COVID-19 coronavirus registered in the island.
The head of the Quintana Roo Health Secretariat (SESA), Alejandra Aguirre Crespo, announced that, as of May 13th, the following had been reported:
1191 negative cases,
155 under study,
1178 positives,
220 deaths and
633 people recovered to COVID-19
Panorama en Quintana Roo— Alejandra Aguirre (@AleAguirreC_) May 13, 2020
Hasta las 12 horas del 13 de mayo, se han notificado 1191 casos negativos, 155 en estudio, 1178 positivos, 220 defunciones y 633 personas recuperadas a COVID-19.#QuédateEnCasa pic.twitter.com/nztn26vbsm
Source: SIPSE
