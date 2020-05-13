Isla Mujeres registers its first death by COVID-19; for a total of 220 in the state of Quintana Roo.

The state accumulates 1,178 cases, according to records from the State Health Secretariat.

Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo (May 13, 2020).- State health authorities report that to date there are 1,178 positive cases of COVID-19, 34 more than the previous day, while the number of deaths went from 211 to 220, that is, nine more in the last 24 hours.

Of the nine deaths, seven were registered in the Benito Juárez municipality, (Cancún); of the remaining two, one took place in José María Morelos and the other in Isla Mujeres. This is the first death due to the COVID-19 coronavirus registered in the island.

The head of the Quintana Roo Health Secretariat (SESA), Alejandra Aguirre Crespo, announced that, as of May 13th, the following had been reported:

1191 negative cases,

155 under study,

1178 positives,

220 deaths and

633 people recovered to COVID-19

