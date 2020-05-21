In the middle of pandemic, Trump congratulates daughter Tiffany on finishing law school

People (May 21, 2020).- President Donald Trump joked late Wednesday morning that his daughter Tiffany‘s graduating from Georgetown Law school and getting a step closer to becoming a lawyer is “just what I need.”

Trump sent his congratulatory message to his 26-year-old daughter on Twitter and his ex-wife, actress Marla Maples, did the same. Tiffany graduated on Saturday in a virtual commencement ceremony and the tweets by the former couple — who were married from 1993 to 1999 — were sent out Wednesday.

“We are so grateful for your kind [heart] @TiffanyATrump & dedication to your education, commitment to humanity & most important your wisdom which is your God blessing to share,” Maples, 56, tweeted.

Trump, 73, wrote, “Congratulations to my daughter, Tiffany, on graduating from Georgetown Law. Great student, great school. Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff!”

Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives in December and was later acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on February 5.

Widespread shutdowns across the country in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus forced schools to hold virtual commencement ceremonies in place of in-person celebrations. The nationwide death toll climbed past 91,000 on Wednesday.

Tiffany is the only child Trump and Maples had together. The First Daughter’s boyfriend, Michael Boulos, shared his support for Tiffany with a message on social media after the ceremony on Monday.

“Congratulations Tiffy!” Boulos wrote in an Instagram story. “You’ve come a long way to get to this point and after all the hard work and sleepless nights, you more than deserve it, it’s only the beginning now, love you honey and congrats again.”

Tiffany also shared a graduation video Georgetown Law made to celebrate its graduating Class of 2020.

