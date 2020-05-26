In 4 days, the Merida City Council receives 800 complaints against CFE

Just four days after Mayor Renán Barrera Concha made free legal advice available for Meridans to file complaints against CFE overcharges, the City Council has received 800 complaints.

The service, as we reported, was activated on Thursday May 21, with the purpose of stopping a situation that, in the context of the pandemic, significantly damages the economy of the population.

The Mayor said that from the first day of the announcement of the free legal advice program there was a noticeable response from the public, which is a sign of the citizen’s discontent with the CFE unjustified charges.

“So far, we have received 800 requests for guidance to the email tarifjustas@merida.gob.mx , a communication channel that will be available to citizens for as long as necessary”, declared the mayor.

He noted that out of this total, 80 complaints with complete documentation have been filed, which will facilitate the procedures to be carried out before the CFE.

“What is sought is for the citizen to obtain the original rate that he had before the contingency, so that the collection does not rise due to the increase in electricity consumption generated by the lockdown,” Renan Barrera concluded.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments