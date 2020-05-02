In 24 hours, Mexico registers 1,500 new cases of COVID-19

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry reported on Friday May 1st, 1,515 new known coronavirus cases and 113 deaths, bringing the country’s total to 20,739 cases and 1,972 deaths.

The accumulated confirmed cases by state of residence continue to be concentrated in Mexico City with 5,548, in the State of Mexico with 3,422, and in Baja California with 1,569. While the three states that stand out with the least amount are Zacatecas with 87, Durango with 70, and Colima with 28 cases.

The Mexican government disclosed which regions of the country are most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. In some of these areas the health crisis is already considered to be at its peak.







Comments

comments